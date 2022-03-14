MASSIVE ATTACK: Israeli Government Websites Go Down in Major Outage

In an apparent massive and coordinated cyberattack, a number of Israeli government websites went offline on Monday.

The websites of the health, interior, justice, and welfare ministries were all hit, as well as the website of the prime minister’s office.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Iran-affiliated hacking group Black Shadow claimed responsibility for the attack.

A defense establishment source told Haaretz that “this was the largest cyberattack ever perpetrated against Israel”.

Some of the websites have since come back online and a National Cyber Directorate official told Israeli media that the issue is being addresses, but would not expand on the cause of the crash or what steps are being taken.

