Report: Israel Destroyed Drone Fleet In Massive Airstrike Inside Iran

Israel decimated hundreds of drones in an airstrike at an airbase near the western Iranian city of Kermanshah in mid-February, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

The alleged attack was reported for the first time on Sunday night by the Lebanese TV station Al Mayadeen which is affiliated with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group. According to the report, the attack was carried out via Israeli six drones launched from the Kurdistan area of Iraq

It was due to the attack that Iran attacked “secret Israeli bases” located near the US consulate in Irbil early Sunday morning, with Al Mayadeen claiming that the drones in the February attack were launched from those “secret bases.”

Sat. Imagery via @planet shows the damage at the Mahidasht Base (#IRGC), Nezaja's 4th UAV Battalion in Kermanshah, #Iran on the 14th Feb. 2022, according to local reports it was caused by a fire, however as always, when incidents at military bases happen, people speculate. pic.twitter.com/4c6VsSC8kS — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) February 18, 2022

Iranian officials cast blame for the attack on Israel. Israeli officials have not commented on the alleged attack.

A New York Times article seems to confirm the report, quoting a senior US official who said that the building struck in the Iranian attack in Erbil also served as an Israeli training facility. However, Kurdish authorities have denied the Iranian claim, saying that the missiles hit a civilian facility.

The US official told The Times that Iran was not targeting the US consulate but didn’t mind that it was nearby. The US limited its response to the attack to a statement of condemnation, a show of apathy that is of great concern to Israeli security officials, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

Iran also released a statement on Monday claiming that it uncovered an Israeli “spy ring” inside the country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)