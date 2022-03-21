Arrests Made as Dangerous TikTok Challenge Gains in Popularity

A dangerous new trend is sweeping across popular social media platform TikTok, with police warning that it could result in injuries, and some teens have already been arrested for participating in the trend.

The “Orbeez challenge” encourages kids to carry out a sneak attack against unsuspecting victims using a gel pellet gun.

“We continue to see teenagers … discharging splat ball guns (Orbeez) at other people … even at innocent bystanders. Now they are modifying the beads to be more painful,” a police chief in Georgia said.

“Officers in Volusia County, Florida also warned of a string of Orbeez shootings in the area leading to four arrests so far,” police in Florida said.

“These kids think it’s funny. They’re violating the law. They’re committing a battery. If the pellet happens to injure the person to the point it breaks the skin, could be looking at a felony charge. These things don’t go away. Could affect your future,” police in Winter Garden, Florida, warned.

