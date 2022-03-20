Rockland Chaveirim Rescue Hiker Lost in Ramapo Mountains [PHOTOS]

Rockland Chaveirim members conducted a heroic rescue on Sunday afternoon in the mountains near Sloatsburg after a hiker went missing.

Chaveirim received a call about a hiker missing in the mountains near Ramapo at around 4:15 pm Sunday afternoon. Volunteers immediately dispatched to the area where the hiker, a male in his 20s, had last been seen.

Chaveirim members tracked down where he had parked his car and then ascertained based on the location which trail he had likely gone on. After a brief search, members found the lost hiker, who was suffering from hypothermia. They wrapped him in warming blankets and brought him down the mountain.

Thankfully, the hiker did not sustain any serious injuries or long term effects from the hypothermia, and after warming up a little he was fully back to himself.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)