He Survived Hitler, Killed By Putin: Holocaust Survivor Killed By Russian Bomb

A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor who survived four concentration camps was killed in his home in Kharkiv, Ukraine when a Russian shell hit his home, a statement from a Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora memorial organization said.

“As we learned from his loved ones, our friend Boris Romanchenko, who survived the Nazi camps Buchenwald, Peenemünde, Dora and Bergen-Belsen was killed last Friday in a bomb blast at his home in Kharkiv,” the statement said. “We are deeply disturbed.”

“According to his granddaughter, he lived in a multi-story building that was hit by a shell. Boris Romanchenko was dedicated to preserving the record of Nazi crimes and was vice-president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)