Monsey: Sudden Petirah of Mrs. Devorah Chana Phillipson A”H

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Mrs. Devorah Chana Phillipson of Monsey. She was 55.

Devorah Chana a”h, was born in Boro Park to Mr. and Mrs. Menachem Mendel Gottlieb.

Mrs. Phillipson’s husband, Rabbi Binyomin Phillipson, is a renowned philanthropist who leads the Yad Elka Foundation, distributing tens of millions of shekels before each yom tov to thousands of needy families in Israel. Additionally, he is a well-known donor to numerous Torah institutions and various tzedakos throughout the world.

Mrs. Phillipson was his partner in all that he does. Her home was known to be open to all, and she was mekarev countless college students who received their first taste of yiddishkeit in the Phillipson home.

She and her husband would visit the Tosher Rebbe before each Yom Kippur, following his advice to a tee and never allowing their own opinions and preferences to guide them. Emunas chachomim and daas torah were the foundation of their home, which was steeped in torah and gemilas chasadim.

The levaya was held at noon in Spring Valley, with the nifteres now being flown to Eretz Yisroel for kevurah.

