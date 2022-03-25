Manhattan Prosecutor: Trump Committed “Numerous” Crimes

A top prosecutor who resigned from Manhattan DA’s investigation into Trump’s business practices wrote in his resignation letter that he believes Trump broke a number of laws.

“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” Mark Pomerantz wrote.

Pomerantz wrote that the crimes were related to the “preparation and use of his annual Statements of Financial Condition,” which “were false.”

He added that he believes Manhattan DA Bragg’s decision to suspend the probe is contrary to public interest.

“I fear that your decision means that Mr. Trump will not be held fully accountable for his crimes,” Pomerantz wrote.

“I have worked too hard as a lawyer, and for too long, now to become a passive participant in what I believe to be a grave failure of justice. I therefore resign from my position as a Special Assistant District Attorney, effective immediately.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)