BLACK ON BLACK HATE: BLM Leader Blasts NYC Mayor Adams as “White Man In Blackface”

The co-founder of Black Live Matter of Greater New York went on a tirade against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, calling him an ineffective protector of black people and a “white man in blackface.”

“Don’t listen to what Eric Adams says, he gives great press statement. He’s the master of the press conference. Some kid dies, he hugs their mother. He’s holding up sneakers, he’s crying. But what we elected him for, the city of New York, was to keep the city safe. This city is a warzone and he can’t stop it,” Hawk Newsome told Fox News.

Adams is a “white man in blackface, and a very conservative-minded white man at that,” Newsome added, referring to the mayor with a racial slur.

“So with all [Adams’] power, he turns to BLM and says, ‘What are you going to do?’ Well, I’ll tell you what we’re going to do. We’re going to organize people in our communities to go out and preach a message of love and unification in the streets. We’re going to take control of our cities, because the government has failed us for decades. Even when crime is low, we’re still dying. And we have to fix this problem ourselves because we believe that poverty is the mother of crime,” he added.

Fox anchor Bill Hemmer asked Newsome if BLM and defund the police movements hurt black people, as recently released FBI data suggests.

“No,” Newsome replied, explaining that the defund the police movement is about “taking money from the police and putting it in community centers, job opportunities, and after school programs, which this mayor has cut, right? So it wasn’t like ‘just get rid of this money for the police.’ It was invest in the community.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)