Israel Participated In Secret US Talks With Saudi Arabia, Qatar: WSJ Reports

The US held a secret meeting of top military officials from Israel and Arab states in March to discuss coordinating efforts against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The first of its kind meeting, which was held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, focused on Iran’s increasing missile and drone capabilities.

The meeting was attended by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, his Saudi Arabian counterpart Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and top military officials from Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain.

The WSJ noted that the unprecedented cooperation between Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar was made possible by the signing of the Abraham Accords and shared concerns over the growing Iranian threat.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)