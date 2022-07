The frum kehilla in Antwerp was engulfed in mourning on Wednesday upon hearing the tragic news of the death of Malka Schweitzer, a’h, at the age of 33.

The nifteres, a mother of seven who developed life-threatening complications after giving birth nine days ago, passed away a day after her baby’s bris.

The nifteres belonged to the Belzer community in the city.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)