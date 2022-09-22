DOWN WITH DONALD? Trump’s Support Among Republicans Slips 5 Points in 1 Month

A new poll from Morning Consult-Politico found that Donald Trump’s lead over other top potential Republican 2024 candidates has dropped by 5 points in just the last month, raising questions over whether his grip over the GOP is loosening.

The survey found that 52% of Republican primary voters would support Trump, followed by 19% who would vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 8% for Mike Pence. All other candidates received 3% or less in the poll.

In the same poll last month, Trump got support from 57% of respondents. The poll was conducted shortly after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Overall, Trump is viewed favorably by 45% of registered voters and unfavorably by 52%. In comparison, DeSantis was viewed favorably by 37% of respondents and unfavorably by 37%, though his name recognition still has room to grow, as 15% said they had never heard of him and 14% said they have no opinion of him.

