SEE IT: Lee Zeldin, Lawler, Pataki Visit Leading Monsey Rabbanim with Election Day Just a Week Away

With Election Day just a week away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, NY-17 Congressional candidate Mike Lawler, and former NY Gov. George Pataki, met with various leading rabbanim and askonim in the Monsey area today.

The meetings began this morning at the home of of Rav Mordche Steiner shlit”a, one of the foremost rabbanim in Monsey, followed by a visit to Rav Chaim Shia Halberstam shlit”a, rav of the Satmar Williamsburg kehilla in Monsey.

Former Gov. Pataki noted during this first meeting that since leaving office, he has never campaigned for other Republican candidates in the state, but he is now campaigning for Lee Zeldin because he believes in him and is confident he can win.

The meetings continued on with Vizhnitz askanim including Kaser Mayor Eli Pinkasowitz, and then with the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, followed by the Forshay Rebbe joined by Rav Chaim Leibish Rottenberg shlit”a and Rav Chaim Flohr shlit”a.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)