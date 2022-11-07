BEFORE THE MIDTERMS?: Trump Tells Allies He Might Announce 2024 Run TONIGHT

Former President Donald Trump has told several allies that he might announce his 2024 presidential run at an Ohio rally for Senate candidate J.D. Vance taking place Monday evening, the NY Post reports.

According to the report, a “well-connected Republican source said the 45th president ‘telling people he might tonight, but it’s not a done thing.'”

The mercurial Trump is well known for making decisions and then quickly reversing them, so it’s quite possible he has decided to announce his run tonight, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will.

“It’s not inconceivable that this is just Trump doing Trump things,” the source told the Post. “This all could be a ploy by Trump to get people to pay attention at the rally.”

Recent reports said that Trump and his advisors had settled on November 14th to announce his next run, though of course, that isn’t set in stone, either.

