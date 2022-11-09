“ABSOLUTE DISASTER”: Fox News Pundit Tears into Republicans’ Mediocre Midterm Performances

Marc Thiessen, a conservative pundit for Fox News, blasted Republicans for their underwhelming performances in Tuesday’s midterm election contests.

Anchor Bret Baier asked Thiessen if he thinks that the Pennsylvania Senate race would have resulted in a win by Republican Mehmet Oz rather than Democrat John Fetterman if the candidates’ debate had taken place in September rather than October 25th, when votes were already being cast.

“I think it might have or maybe it wouldn’t have,” Thiessen replied. “There’s a broader issue, which is, think about this. We had the worst inflation in four decades, the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years, the worst crime wave since the 1990s, the worst border crisis in U.S. history.” We have Joe Biden, who is the least popular president since Harry Truman – since presidential polling happened – and there wasn’t a red wave.”

“That is a searing indictment of the Republican Party,” he continued. “That is a searing indictment of the message that we have been sending to the voters. They’ve looked at all of that, and looked at Republican alternative and ‘no thanks.’ That is – the Republican party needs to do a really deep introspection look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster for the Republican Party and we need to turn back.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)