SHOCKER: DeSantis Now Leading Trump Nationally and in Key 2024 States, New Polls Show

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears poised to take over the mantle of GOP leadership – just as former President Donald Trump prepares to kick off his 2024 presidential campaign.

New polls conducted for the prominent conservative Club for Growth finds DeSantis now leading Trump in hypothetical one-on-one matchups in several key states, and another poll finds DeSantis ahead of Trump nationally.

According to the polls, Trump now trails DeSantis by double digits in the Iowa caucus, New Hampshire primary, Florida primary, and Georgia primary – essentially all of the early 2024 primary states.

DeSantis’ biggest lead is in Florida, where he is ahead of Trump 56% to 30%. Next is Georgia, where DeSantis has 55% support from Republicans, compared to 35% for Trump.

Meanwhile, a national poll of Republicans finds that DeSantis leads Trump 45% to 43%, the first time the Florida governor has leap-frogged the former president in national polling.

“Republicans need to be united behind a strong candidate and a platform that shows voters real solutions to beat Biden and the Democrats in 2024,” said Club for Growth President David McIntosh. “Our polling shows that Republican primary voters recognize Trump’s insults against Republicans as hollow and counterproductive, and it’s taking a significant toll on his support.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)