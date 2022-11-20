WATCH LIVE HERE! Annual Chabad Shluchim Convention – 36 Sifrei Torah To Be Completed

This year, for the 19th year on YWN, tens of thousands of viewers from around the world will be able to view the International Kinus HaShluchim banquet live on a broadcast made possible by the organizers of the Kinus. The live streaming webcast begins at 4:30PM on Sunday, Nov. 20, and is taking place at the The New Jersey Conference and Expo Center in Edison, NJ.

The highlight is always the traditional roll call of countries and regions which is followed by spirited dancing.

As we have done for many years, YWN will be bringing you thousands of photos, as well as extensive video and photo coverage from the massive event.

The nearly week-long event is giving most of Chabad’s 5,646 Shluchim the opportunity to meet with friends and colleagues who they have not seen for years. They are welcoming hundreds of young Shluchim who have joined their ranks over the past year, including those from the 120 new Chabads established in the past 12 months, on average one every three days.

The culmination of the activity-filled weekend is a Sunday-night gala dinner for 6,500 emissaries and guests, including dignitaries, communal and lay leaders, and supporters from communities around the world.

This year’s banquet will be highlighted by a historic Torah ceremony in which 36 Sifrei Torah will be completed simultaneously. A plan to write the dozens of new Torah scrolls for communities that were using borrowed Sifrei Torah and did not have one of their own was announced at last year’s conference by Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, the vice chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch—the educational arm of Chabad-Lubavitch. It is the first time to anyone’s knowledge that so many Sifrei Torah have been completed at the same time.

Rabbi David Lau, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel and Rabbi Sholom Gottlieb of Nikolayev, Ukraine will open the gathering with the recitation of Tehillim followed by a dvar Torah from Rabbi Avraham Feldman of Reykjavik, Iceland. Seven Shluchim will then give reports on their activities during the seven decades from the 1950s to the present.

Emissaries are eagerly anticipating the keynote address from philanthropist and businessman George Rohr, who has been at the heart of Chabad’s growth for decades, and following the annual roll call, the event will conclude with the completion of the Sifrei Torah scrolls and a rousing celebration with spirited Chassidic dancing.

In the days following the conference, some Shluchim will remain in New York for meetings, but all will eventually return home — whether to small enclaves, remote locations or teeming metropolitan centers — with renewed energy and inspiration to spread the Rebbe’s message of the beauty, joy and importance of Jewish study and practice to the four corners of the earth.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)