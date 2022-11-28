10,500 Toddler Bottles and Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Risk

More than 10,000 ‘Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups’ have been recalled.

The recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects.

This recall involves 6 oz and 8 oz Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles with tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985, which can be found on the bottom of the base. The recalled double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with one of three closure options: (1) a silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle (2) a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with colored plastic lid, collar and handle, or (3) a silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap. The tracking number is printed on the bottom base. The bottles were sold in one of two sizes as indicated:

Size Description Tracking Number(s) 6 oz Stainless Steel Sippy Cup 29218V06985 or 35719V06985 6 oz Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup 33020V06985 8 oz Stainless Steel Straw Bottle 29218V06985 or 35719V06985

Consumers should immediately take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and discard the bottles and cups. Contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or your money back. Green Sprouts is contacting all known purchasers directly.

The firm has received seven reports of incidents of the bottles’ base breaking off exposing the solder dot. No injuries have been reported.

They were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, www.buybuybaby.com and www.bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2020 through September 2022 for between $14 and $19.