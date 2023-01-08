NEONATAL NIGHTMARE: Mt Sinai Hospital Is Moving Infants To Other Hospitals Ahead Of Planned Nursing Strike

Newborn babies have started to be transferred to other hospitals and expectant mothers are being told to go to other medical centers as thousands of nurses at four NYC hospitals are preparing to launch a work strike on Monday.

At Mt. Sinai, ambulances are already being turned away, patients are being discharged as quickly as possible, elective surgeries are being canceled – and NICU babies being moved elsewhere – due to the impending strike.

Mt. Sinai in Manhattan, Mt. Sinai Morningside, Mt. Sinai West, and Montefiore Medical Center are currently locked in a standoff with the New York State Nurses Association, with the latter demanding changes – particularly the hiring of more nurses – to avoid a strike.

“It’s gonna be chaos. There’s no way they could have enough nurses to take care of the patients,” BronxCare nurse Flandersia Jones told CBS2.

Nurses at BronxCare had also been threatening a strike, but the hospital said it reached a deal with the nurse union on Saturday.

If an agreement cannot be reached between the four holdout hospitals and the union, the strike will begin on Monday at 6 am, putting the lives of an untold number of patients – and possibly dozens or hundreds of newborns – at risk.

