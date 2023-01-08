MIRACLE: Day Before His Arrival, Car Slams Into Satmar Rebbe’s Spot at Chabad of Palm Springs

A driver under the influence of drugs slammed his vehicle into the Chabad of Palm Springs shul, with the vehicle crashing into the bais medrash at the exact spot where the Satmar Rebbe, Rav Aharon Teitelbaum shlit”a, stands by davening during his annual vacation to the town – which is scheduled to begin today.

The accident occurred on Shabbos morning just after davening was over, with the errant vehicle plowing through the wall right at the rebbe’s spot and causing massive damage to the bais medrash located on East Palm Canyon Drive.

Bichasdei Hashem, no one was injured inside or outside the Shul.

The driver was not seriously injured, but mispalelim were unable to daven in the shul for the remainder of the day, and shalosh seudos had to take place outside.

Rav Aharon shlit”a davens in the Chabad of Palm Springs on weekdays when in the town and has his own minyan on Shabbos.

