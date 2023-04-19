RECKLESS: Frum Lobbyist Seeks to Build Relationship with Notoriously Anti-Semitic Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib

In a brain melting reckless move that smacks of self-promotion and delusion, a prominent frum Democratic lobbyist publicly blared his attempt to build a relationship with Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, whose virulently anti-Semitic histories have shocked Jews worldwide.
Lobbyist Ezra Friedlander wrote on Twitter that he was invited as a plus one to the Muslim Congressional staffer Iftar dinner. The Iftar is the meal Muslims eat after sunset during the month of Ramadan.
Friedlander said he “utilized the opportunity to lay the foundation for future communication with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.”
Justifying the move, Friedlander wrote that, “as easier as it would be to not engage in conversation, I believe to my core that not communicating is even more risky.”
What is risky is thinking that making overtures to anti-Semites is beneficial to Jews in the US and around the world. Keep in mind that Omar equated Israel with the Taliban, and when asked if she realizes why her Jewish colleagues in Congress perceive such language as anti-Semitic, she said that they are not “partners in justice” and that she had “no regrets” about her comments.
Omar has a long history of other anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks, and has come under fire numerous times for her shameless and brazen anti-Semitism. Oh, and she also called the 9/11 attacks an incident in which “some people did something.”
Rashida Tlaib is no better. Just weeks ago, Tlaib republished a video she claimed showed IDF soldiers assaulting Palestinian teenagers. When the truth of the video clip emerged – the soldiers were breaking up a fight between Palestinian teens – Tlaib refused to apologize or even remove her Twitter post.
Like Omar, Tlaib calls Israel and “apartheid” state. And here’s what she had to say about the Holocaust.
“There’s always kind of a calming feeling I tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors – Palestinians – who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports,” Tlaib said in a 2019 interview.
Does Friedlander really think that fraternizing with such miscreants would lead to anything positive? Perhaps he does, but that wouldn’t be surprising from someone who defended Rep. Jerry Nadler’s support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite his being “keenly aware of the existential threat a nuclear Iran poses to Israel and the world.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
if he is a democrat he isn’t Frum….
While I generally try not to cause unnecessary machlokes despite YWN’s pro-Zionist bias, the YWN moderator really blew his load in this article and I am left with no choice but to respond.
Ezra Friedlander is doing exactly what yidden in golus should be doing: making peace with the nations in which yidden live regardless of the views of their political representatives. This is exactly what Reb Yochanan Ben Zakai did during the Roman conquest, and is what Jews are exhorted to do by the שלוש שבועות, and was the cause celebre of the Satmar Rav זצוקללה”ה.
So to the moderator’s question “Does Friedlander really think that fraternizing with such miscreants would lead to anything positive?”, the answer is a resounding YES!!
And just to prove it, Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro שליט”א relates a true story of how a Muslim woman in Canada had plans to become a suicide bomber and kill Jews ח”ו, but when she saw the Neturei Karta and realized that not all Jews are Zionists ב”ה, she recanted.
So the only “reckless” ones here are the sinners who are being מתגרה באומות and who are so poisoned by Zionist heresy that they think they are doing a mitzvah by pouncing on Ezra Friedlander and provoking the gentiles ר”ל. At least I can declare: Baruch Hashem that I am a follower of Neturei Karta!!
Why in the world is this reckless? These people, agree with them or not, have positions of power. Not only are they here now there are many who hold their positions and beliefs who are getting elected across the country. Yes 100% we need askanim to reach out to these politicians to at least find some common ground, and to support us in other areas where we do agree. I would think that if we keep calling them jew haters and anti semites (which they are) they won’t support us when we need their vote.
Totally not shocked, I have seen many of this kind of garbage from many of our so called Askanim. Not to mention by name but if a big Rebbe is allowed to denounce whoever opposed voting for Hochul just for the fact that he got a promise to have $100 million debt erased who undoubtedly everyone knows that Hochul isn’t someone who loves Judaism but pretends to denounce antisemitism why shouldn’t Ezra be able to to the same? Did YWN denounce that Rebbe?! The Moral of the story, if our Rebbes are unfortunately behaving in not a Torahdig way how do we expect others to behave?!?
Yossi Name Edited – The biggest מתגרה באומות in the world are Satmar. What a joke your entire comment is. The entire Kiryas Yoel is one big fat מתגרה באומות.
And Ezra is a self-hating Jew.
to yossie the neturei karta guy
you as well as your esteemed rav shapiro
are welcome to move to any muslim country you desire
your shita is oudated
and there is no moreh haraoh in the world today that backs the actions of todays neturei karta
you guys are rodfim and rotzchim
and your rav shapiro is out of his mind
@YOSSIES – “rav” shapiro? Check the skeletons in his closet. Vehamayvin yavin. Those who know, know.
Much of Ezra Friedlander’s PR business in the past has been in making Democratic officials/candidates and their party look good to Orthodox Jews. This is only a new example. Back in the day, white-owned businesses accused of racism would be solicited to pay off Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton to stop the accusations. Jesse and Al did their thing, and voila! no problem. So Friedlander wants to perform this service for a couple of our antisemitic enemies, to purify them in our eyes. Great business model!