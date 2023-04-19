RECKLESS: Frum Lobbyist Seeks to Build Relationship with Notoriously Anti-Semitic Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib





In a brain melting reckless move that smacks of self-promotion and delusion, a prominent frum Democratic lobbyist publicly blared his attempt to build a relationship with Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, whose virulently anti-Semitic histories have shocked Jews worldwide.

Lobbyist Ezra Friedlander wrote on Twitter that he was invited as a plus one to the Muslim Congressional staffer Iftar dinner. The Iftar is the meal Muslims eat after sunset during the month of Ramadan.

Friedlander said he “utilized the opportunity to lay the foundation for future communication with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.”

Justifying the move, Friedlander wrote that, “as easier as it would be to not engage in conversation, I believe to my core that not communicating is even more risky.”

What is risky is thinking that making overtures to anti-Semites is beneficial to Jews in the US and around the world. Keep in mind that Omar equated Israel with the Taliban, and when asked if she realizes why her Jewish colleagues in Congress perceive such language as anti-Semitic, she said that they are not “partners in justice” and that she had “no regrets” about her comments.

Omar has a long history of other anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks, and has come under fire numerous times for her shameless and brazen anti-Semitism. Oh, and she also called the 9/11 attacks an incident in which “some people did something.”

Rashida Tlaib is no better. Just weeks ago, Tlaib republished a video she claimed showed IDF soldiers assaulting Palestinian teenagers. When the truth of the video clip emerged – the soldiers were breaking up a fight between Palestinian teens – Tlaib refused to apologize or even remove her Twitter post.

Like Omar, Tlaib calls Israel and “apartheid” state. And here’s what she had to say about the Holocaust.

“There’s always kind of a calming feeling I tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors – Palestinians – who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports,” Tlaib said in a 2019 interview.

Does Friedlander really think that fraternizing with such miscreants would lead to anything positive? Perhaps he does, but that wouldn’t be surprising from someone who defended Rep. Jerry Nadler’s support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite his being “keenly aware of the existential threat a nuclear Iran poses to Israel and the world.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)