BOMBSHELL: Fmr. CIA Director Admits Biden Campaign Behind Letter Calling Hunter Biden Laptop Russian Disinformation





A groundbreaking revelation was made Thursday when a top officials said that a group of former spies were encouraged by Biden campaign officials to write a letter in 2020 that falsely claimed Russia was responsible for leaking emails from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

Former CIA Director Michael Morrell told the House Judiciary Committee that he put together 50 top intelligence officials to sign the letter claiming Russian disinformation after a conversation he had with now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The letter “had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story and preventing American citizens from making a fully informed decision during the 2020 presidential election,” Republicans on the committee said.

On October 17, 2020, Blinken reportedly contacted Morell to discuss a New York Post story about emails found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. Morell said that Blinken sent him an article that suggested the FBI was investigating whether the laptop was part of a “disinformation campaign.” Blinken’s communication prompted Morell to draft a letter dismissing the email release as a probable Russian disinformation operation, which he forwarded to former CIA Director John Brennan and others to sign.

Morell also testified that the Biden campaign helped plan the letter’s release and expressed a desire to provide it to the Washington Post. The letter was eventually published by Politico on October 19, with the headline “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.”

There is no evidence that Russia played a role in the release of Hunter Biden’s emails, which provided insight into his business dealings with China and his struggles with addiction. A computer shop owner has claimed that he gave copies of the laptop’s contents to reporters after Hunter Biden abandoned it at his store in 2019.

Morell admitted that he had organized the letter to support Biden’s election campaign.

Morell said the letter had “two intents.”

“One intent was to share our concern with the American people that the Russians were playing on this issue; and, two, it was [to] help Vice President Biden.”

