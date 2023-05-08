MAILBAG: The Real Culprits Are The Liberals And Their Policies





I’m somewhat shocked at the way YWN has been covering the Jordan Neely story. Instead of describing what truly happened and who Neely really was, you seem to have been at least somewhat sucked in by the mainstream media to think that he was some poor, helpless, and innocent man. He wasn’t.

Just to refresh: Neely was on a subway when he was tackled by several bystanders and put in a stronghold by one of them, with Neely ultimately dying from being placed in that chokehold. Now leftists are calling for demonstrations, insisting that he was “lynched” and “murdered.” Let’s get the facts straight. Neely was no innocent man and it is almost certain that he posed a serious danger to fellow subway riders.

In June 2019, Jordan Neeley was arrested for punching a 64-year-old man in the face in a subway station. If that man fell and died, you probably never would have heard about it. There would be no protests, no riots.

In August 2015, he was arrested for kidnapping and dragging a 7-year-old girl down the street, and was only sentenced to four months of prison time. If that girl would have died, there would have been no protests, and you would have never heard about it.

Neeley had been arrested over 40 times, the most recent in 2021 for punching a random 67-year-old in the nose as she exited a subway station.

But a couple days ago, as the deranged Neeley with a history of violence in subways announced to a subway station that he intended to do harm to the crowd, he was subdued and unfortunately died in the process.

The man who subdued him is now labeled a murderer, a white supremacist and calls for his extrajudicial lynching have been recorded. There are mass protests.

Can we step back a moment and realize that something is seriously wrong? This isn’t about white supremacy at all. This tragic incident is the result of liberal policies, because in their minds, it’s more “fair and equitable” to have a violent, mentally ill man roam the streets and subways than to place them in a psychiatric institution.

If Jordan Neely was locked up in a place that could have given him the care he needed, he would still be alive. He’s not alive because of liberal policies, not because of vigilantes on a subway.

Yaakov D – Far Rockaway

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

