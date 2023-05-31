



Trump got himself on the receiving end of many conservatives’ ire after he went on a rant against his former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, for sharing a poll that he didn’t like.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.“I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34.”

The word Trump appears to have been trying to use is milquetoast. While Manhattan Beach kollel yungerleit insist that milquetoast is a Shavuos delicacy, most assert that it is a term describing a timid or feeble person.

“She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll,” Trump continued ranting. “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Trump was responding to McEnany saying on Fox News, “The DeSantis team would say, you know, ‘We just had polling come out that shows we closed the gap by 9 points since we announced in Iowa.’ Still, Trump’s hugely ahead, but they say they’re closing the gap. That’s their argument… If you look at the polling now, it was Trump 34 in Iowa, it’s now Trump 25.”

That was too much for the self-described stable genius former president.

“This is pathetic. I don’t care who you are. This is unacceptable and unhinged,” said Blaze TV host Chad Prather. “[McEnany] took bullets for this man. We have a guy in the White House destroying the country and you go after her?!?!? It’s becoming an absolute joke.”

Trump’s 2020 communication director, Matt Wolking, called Trump’s post “a disgrace.”

“I will simply leave this here for when people ask why I and *many* others didn’t return for 2024,” wrote former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)