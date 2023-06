An 8-year old suffered a serious head injury after he was struck by a vehicle in Spring valley on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6:45pm on Union Road near Park Street.

Hatzolah Paramedics rushed the child to Westchester Trauma Center.

The vehicle fled the scene and was stopped by police nearby. The driver was being questioned by authorities.

Please say Tehillim for Elimelech ben Rivka.

