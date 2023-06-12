UNBEATABLE?: Trump’s Lead Over DeSantis Swells After Indictment





A recent CBS News poll released on Sunday reveals that former President Donald Trump’s support remains robust, unaffected by Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis joining the race, and has even increased following special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment last Thursday.

According to the poll, Trump has widened his lead by 38 points over DeSantis and holds a commanding advantage of at least 57 points over the other candidates in the field. When likely GOP primary voters were asked about their preferred candidates, an overwhelming 75% expressed support for Trump.

The CBS News poll results among likely GOP primary voters are as follows:

Trump: 61% (+38).

DeSantis: 23%.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.: 4%.

Former Vice President Mike Pence: 4%.

Former South Carolina GOP Gov. Nikki Haley: 3%.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 1%.

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 1%.

North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum: 1%.

Conservative pundit Larry Elder: 1%.

Former New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie: 1%.

The survey, conducted after news of Trump’s indictment broke, indicates that his base remains steadfastly loyal, and he has even gained support from some voters who were considering other candidates.

Trump’s messaging appears to resonate with likely Republican primary voters, as only 26% expressed a desire for a nominee who differs from Trump, while an overwhelming majority of 74% prefer a candidate who aligns with Trump.

“At this early stage of the race, where voters know they have time to weigh the merits of multiple candidates, Trump is at least being considered by three-quarters of the primary electorate; that’s always a critical measure,” stated CBS News poll analysis.

The poll respondents were free to consider as many or as few candidates as they liked, and the majority of Republican voters are still considering multiple candidates. The breakdown of candidates being considered by likely GOP primary voters is as follows:

Trump: 75%.

DeSantis: 51%.

Scott: 21%.

Pence: 16%.

Haley: 15%.

Ramaswamy: 13%.

Elder: 9%.

Christie: 7%.

Hutchinson: 6%.

Burgum: 4%.

