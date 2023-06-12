BREAKING: NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell Resigns After 18 Months in Office





In a surprising development, Keechant Sewell, the Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), has announced her resignation after serving for nearly a year and a half. Sewell’s decision to step down was revealed on Monday, marking the end of her tenure at the helm of one of the nation’s largest police forces, according to sources familiar with the matter.

In an email addressed to the department, obtained exclusively by The NY Post, Sewell expressed her gratitude and admiration for the officers she had worked with during her time as commissioner. She acknowledged the immense challenges and triumphs they faced together, emphasizing their compassion, heroism, and selflessness in the line of duty.

The email read, “Since I joined you almost a year and a half ago, we have faced tremendous tragedy, challenges, and triumphs together. I have witnessed your compassion, heroics, and selflessness on a daily basis. They have reaffirmed to me what people around the globe have always known: you are an extraordinary collective of hardworking public servants dedicated to the safety of this city, engaging our communities, and sharing what we know with our partners for the benefit of the world. Please continue to do what you do well to secure this city.”

Sewell, who was appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, made history when she became the first woman to lead the NYPD on January 1, 2022. Her appointment was met with widespread acclaim, as she brought a fresh perspective and a commitment to community engagement to the role. Throughout her tenure, Sewell worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the diverse communities they serve, emphasizing the importance of building trust and fostering positive relationships.

Although the reasons behind Sewell’s resignation remain undisclosed, her departure raises questions about the future direction of the NYPD under new leadership. Mayor Adams, himself a former NYPD captain, will now face the task of selecting a successor who can continue Sewell’s initiatives and tackle the ongoing challenges of policing in a rapidly changing city.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)