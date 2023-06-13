“LOSER, LOSER, LOSER”: Christie Rips Trump As Perpetual Loser In Town Hall [SEE THE VIDEO]





During a CNN town hall on Monday night, former New Jersey Governor and current presidential candidate Chris Christie launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump, holding him responsible for the Republican Party’s underperformance in three consecutive elections.

While Christie’s own candidacy is viewed as a longshot and his poll numbers remain low, he has distinguished himself by openly criticizing Trump unlike other contenders. Expressing his astonishment, the former governor questioned why some candidates were avoiding any mention of Trump during their campaign trails.

“Say his name, man,” Christie exclaimed. “How do you beat someone if you won’t talk about them? How do you defeat them if you won’t differentiate yourself from them?… The only thing he understands is force. The only thing he understands is confronting him head-on and presenting your case. If these other candidates refuse to do so, then the American people and Republican primary voters need to grasp this reality.”

During the town hall, Christie also addressed recent complaints from Trump and other Republicans, who claimed that the Department of Justice had been “weaponized” following the former president’s federal indictment last week.

“When did we reach the point where we always blame our adversaries for the weaknesses of our own candidates?” Christie queried. “Oh, it’s the Democrats’ fault, it’s the DOJ’s fault, it’s this person’s fault, it’s the media’s fault.”

Putting the blame squarely on Trump, Christie continued his critique:

“How about accepting that it’s his fault? He hasn’t achieved anything since 2016. Three-time loser: in 2018, we lost the House; in 2020, we lost the White House; a few weeks later in 2021, we lost the United States Senate, and in 2022, we lost two more governorships, another Senate seat, and barely retained control of the House of Representatives when Joe Biden had one of the most inept first two years I’ve ever witnessed.”

“Loser, loser, loser. And now they claim it will be different this time? Why? What will change? These arguments must be presented, and I am not afraid to make them for two reasons. One, I am not afraid of him. And two, it is the truth.”

