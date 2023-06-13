Sloatsburg Mincha Area Will Be CLOSED This Summer – Plans Underway For Alternate Location





Sloatsburg, NY – In a development that travelers across the region should be aware of, the famous Mincha area at the Sloatsburg NY rest area is set to undergo an extensive period of closure this summer due to necessary construction work. As a result, thousands of travelers who frequent this popular spot will have to make alternative plans.

The “Zichron Mordche Mincha area”, located on the northbound NY State Thruway between exits 15A and 16, known for its provision of much-needed respite for road-weary travelers, will be unavailable for use throughout the summer season. The closure is essential to facilitate the required construction work, ensuring that the rest area can continue to serve travelers effectively and safely in the future.

Community leaders tell YWN that they have been diligently working on identifying a suitable alternative location that can adequately accommodate the influx of travelers who rely on the Mincha area. After careful consideration and consultation, the new location is now in the final stages of confirmation.

The forthcoming site is expected to offer similar amenities and services to the Mincha area, ensuring that travelers’ needs are met during their journeys. Community leaders are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all those who frequent the rest area, recognizing its importance as a crucial pit stop for travelers.

Additional information about the new location and its anticipated opening date will be shared with the public in the upcoming days. Travelers are advised to stay tuned for updates and plan their trips accordingly.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)