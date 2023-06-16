STUNNING: Parents of Alta Fixsler Hy”d Slapped With Massive Legal Bill Over Fight To Keep Her Alive





Avraham and Chaya Fixsler, the frum British couple who heartbreakingly fought to keep their daughter, Alta hy”d, on life support have now been handed a 50,000-pound ($39,000) legal bill after being sued by their solicitors.

Alta was tragically nifteres in a hospice after the High Court denied their valiant attempts to keep her lifesaving medical equipment from being shut off.

The Harris Da Silva legal firm was ordered to help the Fixsler family, but now says they weren’t paid in full for their services.

Alta, who was born with severe brain damage, had lawyers representing the NHS Trust in 2021 stating that her chances of improvement were nonexistent. Seeking guidance, they presented the High Court with the question of whether it was appropriate to discontinue life-sustaining treatment and transition her to palliative care.

However, Alta’s parents, driven by their Jewish faith, could not consent to actions that would result in her death. They instead desired her transfer to Israel, where doctors who shared their religious convictions could provide treatment.

Ultimately, Justice McDonald concluded that it was in Alta’s “best interests” to withdraw treatment, and ordered that she essentially be killed.

Following Alta’s passing and the conclusion of this heart-wrenching dispute, Harris Da Silva filed a claim against the couple for non-payment of two invoices issued earlier in 2021, relating to previous work performed on the case.

