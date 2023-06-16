TIME FOR BED: Biden Says He’s Building A Railroad “Across The Indian Ocean”





President Biden sparked a wave of social media mockery after making remarks that seemed to hint at a grand plan to construct a railroad stretching from the Pacific Ocean “across” the Indian Ocean.

Speaking at the League of Conservation Voters’ annual dinner in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening, Biden revealed, “We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean. We have plans to build in Angola, one of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on, but I’m not. I’m going off script. I’m going to get in trouble.”

The president’s statement immediately raised eyebrows on social media, with some users referring to the idea as an “ocean train.” Fox News contributor and former GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz took to Twitter to express his doubts, sarcastically calling it a “bold initiative” and others joking that it was “time for bed” for Joe Biden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)