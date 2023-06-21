“HUH?”: Trump Stunned Mid-Interview As He Realizes That His Policies Are Contradictory [MUST WATCH]

Former President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News host Bret Baier about his stance on the death penalty for drug dealers, during which he highlighted his efforts in freeing non-violent inmate Alice Johnson. However, Baier pointed out that Johnson would have been subject to execution under Trump’s proposed plan for convicted drug dealers, leading to an awfully uncomfortable moment for the former president.
In the interview, Baier asked Trump about his previous statements regarding the death penalty for drug dealers. Trump responded, stating, “That’s the only way you’re gonna stop it,” arguing that drug dealers cause significant harm and even claimed that “a drug dealer will kill approximately 500 people during the course of his or her life.”
Baier then mentioned the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform that Trump supported, and brought up critics’ concerns about the release of individuals who later committed serious crimes. Baier cited examples such as Joel Francisco, who was released in 2019 and allegedly committed murder, as well as Paul Moore, a drug trafficker who received a reduced sentence and was involved in a fatal shooting.
Trump shifted the conversation to non-violent crimes and specifically mentioned Alice Johnson, a woman he had freed and subsequently pardoned for her involvement in cocaine trafficking. Baier pointed out that Johnson would have faced execution under Trump’s proposed plan. Trump seemed confused initially, but Baier clarified that as a drug dealer, Johnson would have been subject to the death penalty.
Trump then reconsidered his position, stating that it would depend on the severity of the crime. However, Baier reminded him of Johnson’s involvement in a multi-million dollar cocaine ring. After some awkward moments, Trump said that his proposed policy would apply to any drug dealer, including Johnson. However, he asserted that Johnson would not have been in that situation if the death penalty had been in place.
The conversation concluded with Trump comparing Johnson’s treatment to his own, claiming that she was treated unfairly and received a harsh sentence. He emphasized that she was not a significant drug dealer and likened her experience to his own treatment. Trump highlighted his efforts in freeing Johnson and emphasized his belief that she had been treated unjustly, noting her 48-year sentence.
INTERESTING that ywn is imitating cnn and all other goyish lying sites to twist everything in the most exaggerateed way. ANYBODY watching can see how ywn is just looking for false attention. ?ככל הגוים בית ישראל?
THIS is the way we should be arguing. Over POLICY.
That’s the problem with being a bad liar.
Politicians are supposed to act as if they are oblivious to the fact their policies are contradictory and make no sense. This is normal behavior. It almost defines what makes some a politician. It is true regardless of ideology. Occasionally there will be a politician who has well thought out, consistent policies, but usually they are unable to get their names on the ballot and are never taken seriously.
Great questions but he answered nicely. He said (as heard by anyone actually paying careful unbiased attention), that his answer was that he DOES NOT support executing current convicted drug dealers. His whole point is that IF we would institute a death penalty, regular non-insanely-hardened-criminal people would not dare to get involved with dealing drugs in the first place (and killing them now would just be unfair, and the fear factor could be accomplished well by simply instituting the law on a from-here-on-in basis).
I agree with him (if anyone cares, lol), and I think it’s a great point. I also agree that a death penalty would be great — we need to think about the victims here, not the rotzchim….
Anyways, that’s neither here nor there; the questions were masterfully planned and asked, and he did fluster the former president a bit — I think that’s why he wasn’t so clear and didn’t double down on his answer (instead going off on a tangent… though he always does that, lol, ‘sparta why we love ‘im).
I agree with the post above that these policy arguments are great….
Contradictory?? He literally answered the question… “if there was a death penalty, that woman would not have been a drug dealer”. And how right he is. Interesting that China has no drug problem… Maybe they are doing something right.. could it be a tougher stance on crime?? And I 100% agree with Mike234. YWN becomes more and more left wing as time goes on. It’s really unfortunate!
I disagree. Anyone in a leadership position whether its a parent, rebbi, teacher or the president will often make rules, and decisions that are contradictory or not applied evenly or fairly.