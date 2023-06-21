“HUH?”: Trump Stunned Mid-Interview As He Realizes That His Policies Are Contradictory [MUST WATCH]





Former President Donald Trump spoke to Fox News host Bret Baier about his stance on the death penalty for drug dealers, during which he highlighted his efforts in freeing non-violent inmate Alice Johnson. However, Baier pointed out that Johnson would have been subject to execution under Trump’s proposed plan for convicted drug dealers, leading to an awfully uncomfortable moment for the former president.

In the interview, Baier asked Trump about his previous statements regarding the death penalty for drug dealers. Trump responded, stating, “That’s the only way you’re gonna stop it,” arguing that drug dealers cause significant harm and even claimed that “a drug dealer will kill approximately 500 people during the course of his or her life.”

Baier then mentioned the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform that Trump supported, and brought up critics’ concerns about the release of individuals who later committed serious crimes. Baier cited examples such as Joel Francisco, who was released in 2019 and allegedly committed murder, as well as Paul Moore, a drug trafficker who received a reduced sentence and was involved in a fatal shooting.

Trump shifted the conversation to non-violent crimes and specifically mentioned Alice Johnson, a woman he had freed and subsequently pardoned for her involvement in cocaine trafficking. Baier pointed out that Johnson would have faced execution under Trump’s proposed plan. Trump seemed confused initially, but Baier clarified that as a drug dealer, Johnson would have been subject to the death penalty.

Trump then reconsidered his position, stating that it would depend on the severity of the crime. However, Baier reminded him of Johnson’s involvement in a multi-million dollar cocaine ring. After some awkward moments, Trump said that his proposed policy would apply to any drug dealer, including Johnson. However, he asserted that Johnson would not have been in that situation if the death penalty had been in place.

The conversation concluded with Trump comparing Johnson’s treatment to his own, claiming that she was treated unfairly and received a harsh sentence. He emphasized that she was not a significant drug dealer and likened her experience to his own treatment. Trump highlighted his efforts in freeing Johnson and emphasized his belief that she had been treated unjustly, noting her 48-year sentence.

