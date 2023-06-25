BD”E: Harav Yosef Yisroel Mitnick ZT”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Harav Yosef Yisroel Mitnick zt”l of Flatbush.

A master mechanech for more than six decades, Rav Mitnick was a talmid muvhak of Rav Yitzchok Hutner zt”l, and was the founding member of Kollel Gur Aryeh of Flatbush.

He is survived by his wife and children, as well as hundreds of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 2 pm Sunday in Shomrei Hadas which will continue at Yeshiva Chaim Berlin at approximately 4:30.

Kevurah will be on Har Hamenuchos on Monday.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

