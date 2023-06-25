Important Reminder For Registered Republicans: Early Voting Ends Today!





On June 27th there is a Republican Primary race for city council. Councilwoman Inna Vernikov has been a fearless fighter for our community and she is now facing a challenge. This election will decide whether or not she stays in office, NOT the general election in November.

If you are a REGISTERED REPUBLICAN, it is imperative that you vote in the REPUBLICAN PRIMARY.

If you will be away on June 27, please VOTE EARLY.

Early voting ends TODAY June 25th.

Check your early poll site here: https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc/