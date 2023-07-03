Satmar Rebbe’s Son And Son-In-Law Seriously Hurt In Catskills Crash





A son and son-in-law of the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg were seriously injured in a crash in the Catskills on Sunday night.

Catskills Hatzolah and other emergency personnel responded to the accident on Route 55 in Swan Lake at around 10:45 PM. Two of the victims were initially trapped in the vehicle and required extrication.

The Satmar Rebbe, who was nearby in Machana Divrei Yoel, was quickly taken to the scene to tend to his family members.

A total of 6 people were in the injured in the crash. Four sustained relatively minor injuries and have since been released from the hospital. Two others remain hospitalized in the ICU, and one is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Please say Tehillim for a son of the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, Chananya Yom Tov Lipa ben Chaya Sara, and a son in law, Yoel Shimon ben Roiza Malka.

