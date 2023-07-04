WATCH THIS: Trump: Presidential Candidate Under Indictment “Has No Right To Be Running”





Recently unearthed comments from former President Donald Trump have resurfaced, shedding light on his past stance regarding presidential candidates facing criminal indictment. Trump’s remarks, made during his 2016 campaign, raise eyebrows in light of his current legal challenges, as he faces multiple indictments comprising numerous criminal counts. The uncovered comments were originally reported by CNN’s K-FILE in a new article published on Monday by Andrew Kaczynski and Abby Turner.

During a rally in Reno, Nevada, held during the 2016 presidential election, Trump expressed concerns over the possibility of having a sitting president facing felony indictment and a subsequent criminal trial. He stated, “It would grind government to a halt,” highlighting the potential ramifications of such a scenario.

Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, has pledged to continue his campaign and assume the presidency if elected, despite facing a federal indictment consisting of 37 criminal counts related to mishandling classified documents. Additionally, he faces a separate 34-count felony indictment in New York pertaining to hush money payments made to a porn star.

During the rally, Trump also warned of the consequences of electing his opponent at the time, Hillary Clinton, who was not under indictment then. He claimed that her election would “cripple the operations of our government” due to her alleged mishandling of classified materials in her private email server. Trump further suggested that Clinton might face investigations and a potential criminal trial in the future.

K-FILE’s report highlighted that Trump made similar remarks at another rally in Concord, North Carolina, in November 2016:

“If she were to win, it would create an unprecedented Constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government,” Trump said. “She is likely to be under investigation for many years, and also it will probably end up – in my opinion – in a criminal trial. I mean, you take a look. Who knows? But it certainly looks that way.”

“She has no right to be running, you know that. No right,” Trump added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)