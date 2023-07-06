Donald Trump Calls For His Supporters To Protest On His Behalf, Warns Nation Could Be Doomed





In a recent post on his Truth Social platform, former President Donald Trump reiterated his call for Americans to protest on his behalf. Trump expressed his frustrations with the current state of the country, using capital letters to emphasize his message. He denounced what he referred to as “prosecutorial misconduct” taking place in America and voiced his concerns about the alleged weaponization of law enforcement.

Trump pointed to rampant crime and inflation, open borders, what he claims are rigged elections, a struggling economy, the loss of energy independence, and what he perceives as the relentless mockery of the country’s leader. The former president questioned whether the people of the United States have any choice but to protest what he sees as the potential destruction of the nation.

Trump’s reference to “our leader” being “mercilessly mocked” likely alludes to himself, considering that nobody has mocked Joe Biden more than Trump himself.

Trump has been increasingly calling on his supporters to take to the streets on his behalf, although such calls have faced heightened scrutiny since the events of January 6th. Notably, recent pro-Trump demonstrations have been relatively small in scale.

