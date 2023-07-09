NY AREA: Heavy Storms Predicted For “Visiting Day Sunday” Afternoon/Evening





Heavy storms are in the forecast later Sunday afternoon through the evening and overnight periods, as thousands of parents are heading to camps in the Catskills for “Visiting Day”.

Heavy rain is likely from showers and storms that form, especially for New York City and points north and west.

Some scattered activity is possible through midday, but the main area of rain/storms moves in this afternoon west of the city and will gradually work eastward through the rest of the day and into tonight.

Rainfall rates may exceed 1 to 2 inches in the heaviest cells and, combined with storms moving very slowly, flash flooding will be the main threat. Streams, creeks, poor drainage and low-lying areas would be the most susceptible to any runoff from the heavy rain.

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the region from 2 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

There’s also a risk of severe weather this afternoon and early evening with the best chance being west of the city. Damaging straight-line winds would be the main threat with any of the stronger storms.

Much of the activity should be exiting by sunrise, but not before bringing anywhere from 1 to 3 inches (with much higher localized amounts, especially north and west of the city).

“Throughout the weekend, parts of the state will continue to be at risk for flooding from storms bringing heavy rain, especially in those areas already hard-hit by rains and flooding over the past couple of days,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “State agencies will stay ready to respond to local requests for assistance throughout the weekend. I urge everyone to keep a close eye on the weather and be sure to plan activities accordingly.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)