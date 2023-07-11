Brooklyn Boro President Reynoso Meets FJCC Leaders





The Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition (FJCC) convened a leadership meeting with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to discuss issues and concerns of the Flatbush community.

The robust discussion included rising anti- semitism, small business, quality of life, crime, and sanitation concerns. Borough President Reynoso, who served as a city councilmember in Williamsburg prior to becoming borough president, expressed his commitment to continue working with the FJCC to address these concerns.

FJCC Chairman Josh Mehlman thanked the Boro President for his interest in better understanding the needs of our community and the Jewish community borough-wide.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Flatbush shuls, yeshivas and organizations, demonstrating the importance of community engagement and creating an open line of communication with our elected representatives to better serve the needs of their constituents.

