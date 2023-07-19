DISASTER: Kosher Meat Prices To Skyrocket By Up To 79%





Prices on kosher meat products are expected to skyrocket next week due to a “drastic” price hike by a large wholesaler.

In a message sent to stores, Springfield Wholesale Meat Distributor wrote: “Regretably, we have been informed by Solomon’s of a drastic price increase on domestic beef that will be implemented beginning this week.”

This will result in significantly higher prices on meats with shipping dates on and beyond Monday, July 24th.

The email included a list of meats and their respective wholesale price increases, which can be seen below.

