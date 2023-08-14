CHAOTIC CALIFORNIA: Flash Mob Tears Apart Nordstrom, Makes Off With $100K In Merchandise





A Los Angeles Nordstrom store became the target of a large-scale robbery, with more than 30 individuals participating in the brazen theft over the weekend. The suspects managed to make off with a staggering haul of handbags and clothing valued at nearly $100,000,

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday when a mob of criminals descended upon the store. Video footage captured from inside the store revealed a group of up to 50 people donning hooded sweatshirts to conceal their identities.

In the footage, the suspects can be seen frantically gathering merchandise and hastily making their way toward the store’s entrance. Some of them stumbled over racks to which items were still attached as they rushed to get away with the loot.

While the mall was not evacuated due to the incident, at least one person had to be treated by EMTs after being sprayed with bear repellant.

This latest incident in the growingly chaotic state of California marks the second occurrence of a “flash mob” style robbery in Los Angeles County within the span of just a week. On August 8, a group of thieves targeted a Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale, California, in broad daylight. Surveillance footage captured the brazen robbers making a swift escape with an estimated $300,000 worth of merchandise. The suspects swiftly made their getaway in nearby waiting vehicles.

