Donald Trump Says Judge In Jan. 6 Case “Obviously” Wants Him Thrown In Jail





Former President Donald Trump says he has proof that Tanya Chutkan, the federal judge overseeing his 2020 election interference case, is biased and wants him thrown behind bars.

In social media posts, Trump wrote: “The following TRUTH is a quote by highly partisan Judge Tanya Chutkan, angrily sentencing a J-6er in October of 2022. She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!”

He then quoted her in all-caps: “I SEE THE VIDEOTAPES. I SEE THE FOOTAGE OF THE FLAGS AND THE SIGNS THAT PEOPLE WERE CARRYING AND THE HATS THAT THEY WERE WEARING, AND THE GARB. AND THE PEOPLE WHO MOBBED THAT CAPITOL WERE THERE IN FEALTY, IN LOYALTY, TO ONE MAN, NOT TO THE CONSTITUTION, OF WHICH MOST OF THE PEOPLE WHO COME BEFORE ME SEEM WOEFULLY IGNORANT; NOT TO THE IDEALS OF THIS COUNTRY, AND NOT TO THE PRINCIPLES OF DEMOCRACY. IT’S A BLIND LOYALTY TO ONE PERSON WHO, BY THE WAY, REMAINS FREE TO THIS DAY.” Judge Tanya Chutkan!

Chutkan’s comments came during the sentencing phase of a Jan. 6 rioter, Christine Priola, before sending her off to jail for 15 months.

