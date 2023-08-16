Agudath Israel Criticizes Illinois Governor’s Veto of Faith by the Plate





Agudath Israel of Illinois (AIOI) is disappointed with Governor Pritzker’s veto of legislation that would have paved the way for students, hospital patients, and incarcerated individuals to access meals that comply with their religious dietary restrictions.

House Bill 3643 would have made Illinois the first state in the country to mandate such accommodations and had the potential to demonstrate the state’s commitment to embracing diversity and inclusion in all its forms.

AIOI has worked closely with stakeholders to ensure all faith-based communities have access to food that complies with their religious convictions and remains committed to achieving that goal.