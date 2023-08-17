IVY LEAGUE INSANITY: Princeton University Hires “Pro-Iran Radical” Suspected Of Leaking Sensitive Info As Professor





Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs announced on Tuesday its decision to bring on board Robert Malley as a visiting professor and lecturer in the upcoming fall term. Malley is a former diplomat who is currently suspended from his role as special envoy for Iran in the State Department because he’s being investigated for having possibly leaked sensitive info to the Ayatollah-led regime.

Malley is set to lead a graduate course in foreign policy decision-making along with two undergraduate courses in diplomacy, negotiation, and foreign policy, as stated by Princeton.

The university’s announcement curiously omitted certain critical details regarding Malley’s recent past. While the notice acknowledges his current leave from his government position, it refrains from addressing the reported investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified information. This investigation, which has led to Malley’s suspension from his diplomatic role, remains shrouded in secrecy. Even the House Foreign Affairs Committee, a key oversight body, has been kept in the dark about the specifics of the situation.

The lack of transparency surrounding the investigation has sparked questions about the appropriateness of Princeton’s decision to appoint Malley as an educator, especially in fields closely tied to foreign policy and decision-making.

Senator Ted Cruz expressed his dismay at Princeton’s hire, referring to Malley as a “pro-Iran radical.” Cruz further criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the situation, pointing out that the details of Malley’s actions remain hidden from public view.

Princeton University’s decision to appoint Malley is not its first recent brush with controversy. The institution has faced criticism for one of its courses, which includes assigned readings from a book that accuses Israel of harvesting Palestinian organs.

