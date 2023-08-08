SICK: Princeton University: “IDF Kills Palestinian Children To Harvest Organs”





The prestigious Princeton University in the US is offering a new humanities course in the fall that claims, among other things, that the IDF harvests the organs of Palestinians, Ynet reported this week.

The course, called Decolonizing Trauma Studies from the Global South, is based on a book by Prof. Jsbir Puar in which she makes numerous fabricated claims, including that Israel has a policy of targeted shooting of Palestinians “to maim, not to kill” and that the bodies of Palestinian children are “mined for organs for scientific research” by the IDF.

Puar, who is the head of the Gender Studies program at Rutgers University in New Jersey, has repeatedly accused Israel of ethnic cleansing in worldwide lectures.

“Several scholars have been tracing maiming as a deliberate biopolitical tactic on the part of Israel in the occupation of Palestine,” Puar said in a talk on ecological feminism at Dartmouth University.

“Medical personnel in both Gaza and the West Bank reported mounting evidence of shoot-to-cripple practices of the IDF, more accurately called the Israeli Occupation Forces, noting an increasing shift from using traditional means such as tear gas and rubber bullets, rubber-coated metal to disperse crowds to firing at knees, femurs or aiming for their vital organs,” she added.

According to Ynet, the course’s reading materials were carefully reviewed and approved by the faculty.

Other academics excoriated the course’s content, saying that it provides “zero educational value.”

“It just gives a lot of third-rate professors a platform from which to indoctrinate students into left-wing ideologies,” said Professor Jason Hill from the University of DePaul in Chicago.

