Agudath Israel Connecticut Office Holds Waterbury Community Meeting with Police Department





Last night, the Agudah’s Connecticut office hosted a meeting with the Jewish community of Waterbury and Waterbury Chief of Police Fernando Spagnolo, President of the Board of Aldermen Paul Pernerewski, and Alderman Mike Salvio to discuss the sudden increase in crime affecting the Jewish community.

Chief Spagnolo detailed his department’s efforts towards resolving the issue and addressed concerns from the audience. He highlighted the significance of reporting every crime no matter the size, as it helps the police department properly allocate resources. Additionally, he praised Waterbury’s legislative delegation for advocating for laws to increase police officers’ ability to deal with juvenile offenders.

“I really appreciate that Chief Spagnolo took the time to hear and address our concerns in person,” said Avi Wisotsky, a member of the Waterbury community.

“We are grateful to Chief Spagnolo for his open communication with the community and conveying how much he and his officers care about those they protect,” said Rabbi Ari Weisenfeld, director of Agudah’s Connecticut Office. “I look forward to working with his office and the Waterbury delegation on potential legislative solutions to the current situation.”