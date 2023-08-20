LOSING IT? Speculation Grows After Trump Stammers Through Video Message





The toll of a growing number of indictments is visibly manifesting on former President Donald Trump, with a renowned body language expert assessing that the pressure from the various charges is taking a toll on the once-commanding leader.

In a video that surfaced on the Truth Social platform earlier this week, Trump’s usual composed demeanor appeared frayed, accompanied by instances of verbal stumbling as he addressed the flurry of accusations lodged against him in recent months. Noted body language analyst Judi James commented on his appearance, noting his disheveled look and “verbal slurring” as potential indicators of the stress he’s under due to the looming criminal proceedings.

The video, posted on Thursday, captured Trump’s forceful criticism of what he termed “rigged and corrupt” charges brought against him, accompanied by a demand for the immediate withdrawal of all charges by the authorities. While seemingly reading from a teleprompter, his delivery drew sharp criticism for being “garbled and slurred,” leading to widespread speculation on social media.

Speaking to a media outlet, James noted, “The most telling point when it comes to evaluating Trump’s current state of mind and health here is why did he pass this video for posting rather than doing a second take…” She continued, “He must be a man under intolerable pressure right now though and perhaps this appearance and verbal slurring are a sign of tiredness or stress.”

James also observed nuances in his speech, saying, “Oddly, although he corrects himself, he fails the second time but seems to raise his brows for emphasis as though he feels he has nailed the word. There could be an inner clash right now as he reads from what appears to be an autocue but to also throw in his emotional displays as though he was off-script, and this could cause conflict between his words and his body language.”

