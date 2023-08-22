MONTICELLO: Gang Related Shooting Near Ichud Panics Jewish Community – No Jews Targeted





A terrifying incident unfolded on Tuesday in Monticello as a small group of juveniles opened fire on a vehicle traveling along Route 42 near Ichud.

The driver of the targeted vehicle returned fire. Law enforcement officials believe the incident was gang-related.

Contrary to earlier reports by irresponsible individuals, sources have confirmed to YWN that there were no Jews involved in the incident, nor were Jews targeted.

No injuries were reported from the outbreak of violence, and an investigation is underway.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)