VAX TO THE MAX: Biden to Seek Additional Funding for New “MANDATORY” COVID-19 Vaccine





President Biden has announced his intention to request supplementary funding from Congress to advance the development of a novel COVID-19 vaccine. During a press interaction on Friday, while in the midst of a Lake Tahoe vacation, the President also suggested the possibility of implementing a mandatory vaccination policy, applicable to all individuals, irrespective of their prior vaccination status.

Responding to a reporter’s inquiry regarding the surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of a new variant, President Biden stated, “Yes, I can. I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works.”

Elaborating further, he indicated that there is a tentative recommendation for universal vaccination, implying that it’s anticipated that everyone would be advised to receive the new vaccine, regardless of their vaccination history.

Although a $40 million funding proposition was forwarded to Congress by the White House on August 11, it notably excluded any explicit reference to coronavirus funding. Instead, the allocation pertained to diverse areas such as Ukraine support, U.S. federal disaster funds, and initiatives aimed at reinforcing border enforcement along the U.S.-Mexico border to curtail the influx of fentanyl.

Notably, in 2022, the Biden administration had sought $9.25 billion in funds to combat the virus. Regrettably, the request met with resistance from Congressional lawmakers and was subsequently denied.

Officials, in anticipation of the ongoing developments in the COVID-19 landscape, are gearing up for an updated vaccine formulation. This new iteration is projected to target the omicron variant and is identified as XBB.1.5. This contrasts with current combination vaccines that blend the original coronavirus strain with the omicron variants prevalent last year.

