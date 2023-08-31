TRUMP: “No Choice” But to Prosecute Political Enemies If Re-Elected [VIDEO]





Former President Donald Trump revealed in a candid conversation with conservative media personality Glenn Beck that he would pursue legal action against his political adversaries if he were to be elected president again.

During a recent appearance on Beck’s BlazeTV show, Trump was reminded of his infamous 2016 campaign rallying cry, “Lock her up,” in reference to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Beck pointed out that after assuming office, Trump had expressed that such actions were not in line with American values.

Beck questioned Trump about his change in stance, asking, “Do you regret not locking her up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?”

Trump, who currently faces legal challenges in multiple states including Georgia, New York, Florida, and Washington, D.C., asserted that circumstances have changed. He contended that he has “no choice” but to take a different approach now due to what he perceives as similar actions being taken against him and his associates.

In response to Beck’s query, Trump cited his rationale, saying, “Well, I’ll give you an example… The answer is you have no choice, because they’re doing it to us.” He also expressed a sense of restraint during his 2020 campaign against Joe Biden, stating that he had refrained from attacking Biden with full force.

Reflecting on his previous respect for the presidential office and its occupants, Trump’s sentiment took a turn when he believed he was being targeted for legal actions. “I always had such great respect for the office of the president and the presidency… And then I heard he was trying to indict me, and it was him that was doing it,” he stated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)