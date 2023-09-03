NOT AGAIN! NYC Health Dept Says That People Should MASK UP!





As summer draws to a close and a new variant of Covid circulates, health experts are urging the public to reinitiate safety measures, beginning with the use of masks.

Concerns arise over a potential surge in Covid cases following the Labor Day weekend, a time of heightened social gatherings featuring parties, parades, and festivities.

Patrick Gallahue from the New York City Department of Health, in an exclusive statement to Daily Express US, emphasized, “With the rise in cases, the importance of precautions escalates, particularly for our most at-risk New Yorkers – the elderly, disabled individuals, and those with underlying health conditions.”

He added, “Remaining updated with Covid vaccinations and employing proven preventive measures such as wearing masks, undergoing testing, and staying home while unwell, continue to serve as our primary defenses against Covid and other respiratory viruses.”

CDC representative Scott Pauley communicated to Daily Express US that the CDC advises all individuals to ensure their vaccination status is current before embarking on travels.

Pauley stated, “In crowded or inadequately ventilated indoor settings, including public transportation and transport hubs, anyone is free to opt for mask usage at any given time.”

Anticipating Labor Day weekend, experts anticipate a potential upsurge in Covid cases as people congregate on beaches to commemorate the conclusion of summer alongside friends and family.

